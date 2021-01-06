New BFFs? Deepika Padukone celebrates birthday with Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Deepika Padukone's 35th birthday party on Tuesday night had some of the Bollywood A-listers in attendance. Deepika, dressed in black arrived early with husband, actor Ranveer Singh who was dressed in a black sweater and blue denim.



The couple posed for the paps outside the venue and Deepika even cut a cake with the media fraternity before entering the venue.

The party also saw Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in attendance. The couple was accompanied by Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt. Ranbir looked dapper in a white shirt and black denim, while Alia raised temperatures in a black ensemble.

Deepika- Ranveer and Ranbir-Alia rang in the New Year's at Ranthambore National Park recently. The two couples were accompanied by their respective families as well.

Bollywood's new couple, Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday were also part of the guest list. Ishaan arrived alone while Ananya was accompanied by filmmaker Karan Johar. Ananya and Deepika are working together in Shakun Batra's next. The film's leading man Siddhant Chaturvedi was also present at the party.

Earlier in the evening, Deepika shared a montage video of her personal and professional moments as she thanked fans and friends for the wishes.

Ranveer Singh too shared images to mark his wife's 35th birthday. Ranveer first shared an adorable throwback pic of Deepika as a baby and followed it up with a photo of them cuddling up. He captioned the image as 'Biwi No 1'.

The couple will be seen together in Kabir Khan's next '83' which is based on India's historic World Cup win 1983 at Lords Cricket Stadium.