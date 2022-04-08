Critics' Choice Awards feature nominees' panel discussion underlines the OTT boom & revival of theatres

Indian cinema and its content scene has seen a considerable change since past few years due to the lockdown following the coronavirus pandemic. Across the world, OTT platforms grew and highlighted the variety of content that empowered artists and technicians of the entertainment industry. Talking about the choices audiences are making for consumption of content, Anupama Chopra, Chairperson of Film Critics Guild, moderated a panel discussion on the landscape shift in the entertainment with OTT, the experience of theatres, the process of filmmaking, and the variety of roles that actors get to choose from.

Chopra was joined by the nominees of Critics' Choice Awards namely Chaitanya Tamhane, Adarsh Gourav, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Jeo Baby, and Raj B Shetty. The focus of the discussion was the takeaways of 2022 and what it meant for the entertainment business. The panelists underlined the experience of watching content has changed with the OTT platforms.

Upon being asked, Chaitanya Tamhane, nominated under the category 'Best Director' for his Netflix drama, The Disciple, explained the impact and choices available to the audience. Chaitanya Tamhane said, "When the pandemic hit us I was worried thinking about the landscape change, but I also realized that this can be an opportunity and audience will watch the content which connects their interest. It was new for us and being a filmmaker I took this as an opportunity to entertain my audience."

Raj B Shetty nominated under the category 'Best Director' for Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana, said, "I write fresh and new content that might be bad or good, hit or flop but it should be a new film. I don't write thinking what the landscape will be, I write as a writer to present the character."

The Critics' Choice Awards celebrates artists, content, and technicians across Indian languages.