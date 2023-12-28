Complaint filed against Ranbir Kapoor for 'hurting religious sentiments' in viral Christmas video

A police complaint has been filed against actor Ranbir Kapoor and his family over a viral video that features them celebrating Christmas. The video, shot during the famous Kapoor family's Christmas lunch this year has Ranbir lighting up a pudding after a spirit is poured over it. His wife, actress Alia Bhatt is seen sitting by his side in the video. The complaint has been filed against the actor for 'hurting religious sentiments'.



Sanjay Tiwari, who filed the complaint at Ghatkopar police station through his lawyers Ashish Rai and Pankaj Mishra, claimed that the actor “is seen pouring liquor on cake and setting it on fire while saying Jai Mata Di".

"In Hinduism, fire god is invoked before invoking other deities, but Ranbir Kapoor and his family members deliberately used intoxicants while celebrating the festival of another religion and chanted Jai Mata Di," the complaint says.



The video is from the annual Christmas brunch hosted by Kunal Kapoor, which was attended by Ranbir, Alia, their daughter Raha and other members of the Kapoor family on December 25.



The couple also rang in Christmas the previous night with Alia's mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt. Sharing photos the caption of her post, Alia expressed her gratitude, “Grateful for this bunch.. grateful for so so much…Merry Merry Christmas & happy happy always, “ with a Christmas tree and a black heart emoji.

Alia and Ranbir married in April 2022 and welcomed their first child together, daughter Raha, in November the same year.