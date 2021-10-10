Bollywood celebs Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani confirm romance: Pic

Bollywood actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani has expressed for his lady love for Rakul Preet Singh in his romantic birthday post for her. Her reaction to it confirms the feeling is mutual.

Rakul Preet Singh has turned 31 today.

The now viral picture shows Jackky and Rakul walking hand-in-hand, all smiles, with their backs facing the camera. He captioned it as well, "Without you, days don’t seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile, and as beautiful as you are. Happy Birthday my (heart emoji). @rakulpreet." He added several hug emojis at the end.

Rakul commented dropped a few heart and kiss emojis on the post. She shared the same picture on her Instagram account and said, "Thankyouuuu my (heart emoji)! You have been my biggest gift this year! Thankyou for adding colour to my life , thankyou for making me laugh non stop , thankyou for being you !! (heart emojis) here is to making more memories together (heart emojis) @jackkybhagnani."

Their celebrity friends reacted to the news with positive comments. Kriti Sanon wrote, "*whistle*" in the comments section. Tiger Shroff, Ayushmann Khurrana, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kajal Agarwal, Patralekhaa and Sophie Choudry dropped different kind of emojis to the post.

Other actor and celebrity friends were already aware of the relationship. Actor Lakshmi Manchu reacted, "Maseltov! About time this love is celebrated loud and wild!" Stylist Neeraja Kona commented, "Awwwww I concurrrrr with Lakku!! It’s abtttt time …. So happiesssss for you both."

In the past, Rakul had shared the kind of partner she wanted in her life. "My partner should have a passion and purpose in life. I come from a close-knit family and grew up in an army background. So, he should surely be someone who enjoys a healthy lifestyle."

As for her wedding plans, she had said, "It has to be an intimate affair with 100 close friends and family. It should preferably be a destination wedding at a beach."

Rakul Preet Singh was last seen in Arjun Kapoor-starrer, 'Sardar Ka Grandson', while Jackky started off as an actor but is now a producer. 'BellBottom' was his most recent project.