Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol to star in R Balki’s 'Chup', first look out

Dulquer Salmaan and Sunny Deol are all set to star in director R Balki's upcoming psychological thriller titled 'Chup: Revenge of the Artist'.



On October 10, which is also legendary filmmaker Guru Dutt's death anniversary, makers announced the title and unveiled the new intriguing motion poster.

Akshay Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan unveiled the new poster and title on their respective social media accounts, too. This film also stars Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary in pivotal roles.



While announcing, Akshay wrote, "After watching this, one cannot stay #Chup! I have so many questions, what an intriguing poster! Eagerly looking forward to it, #RBalki."

The movie is directed and written by R. Balki and produced by Hope Productions and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. The psychological thriller along with its main cast was announced in August.

Balki reportedly also said the movie is an ode to legendary actor and director Guru Dutt.



"'Chup' is an ode to the sensitive artiste, and Guru Dutt is right on top of that list. I have had the story for a long time and I am glad we finally wrote it and are almost done filming it."



The film is expected to release next year.