Bloody Daddy trailer: Shahid Kapoor teams up with Ali Abbas Zafar for action-thriller

Shahid Kapoor is back on screen- all guns blazing. The trailer of his new film Bloody Daddy was dropped on Wednesday on social media and the film looks dark, gory and high on action.



The trailer gives a glimpse of the plot which involves a drug lord played by Ronit Roy asking Shahid to return him a bag of cocaine which rightfully belongs to him. Shahid does what he is instructed to do but the packet contains flour and not cocaine and then all hell breaks loose. The trailer also gives a glimpse of other actors playing key roles in the film- Sanjay Kapoor, Rajeev Khandelwal and Diana Penty are all hellbent on stopping Shahid Kapoor from his mission.



The film has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and will be releasing on OTT platform Jio Cinemas.

Sharing the trailer on social media, Shahid Kapoor captioned the post as, "One hell of a bloody night...Trailer out now! Bloody Daddy. Watch Bloody Daddy On Jio Cinema, streaming free on 9th June."



Shahid was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's web series Farzi which earned critical praise for the actor. It was directed by Raj & DK. The actor will also be seen in a romantic film opposite Kriti Sanon later this year.