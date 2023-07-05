Bawaal teaser: Gas chamber scene in Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor film sparks concerns!

A teaser for Bawaal was released earlier today. The film is directed by Dangal and Chhichhore helmer Nitesh Tiwari and features Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. Bawaal is said to be a love story, but not much is known about the actual plot. The caption of the teaser says mysteriously, "Love never comes easy, get ready for some Bawaal!" The teaser itself is little help. Set to an Arijit Singh song from the film, it features Dhawan and Kapoor's characters falling in love — there is exchange of smiles and stolen glances — and seemingly falling out of it. In one shot, Kapoor slaps Dhawan. Later, they seemingly say an emotional goodbye. All seems your typical Bollywood romance until the final scene.

It shows the two stars inside what appears to be a gas chamber. They call each other's names in the chamber but cannot seem to get together as the space is packed with humanity. Sure enough, the chamber is locked shut by a guard.

Weird, huh? At least many on Twitter think so. It is not usual to see the depictions of the Nazis and Holocaust in Hindi cinema. Now since the Holocaust was a devastating and tragic event that claimed the lives of millions of innocent people, many are worried whether the makers (Tiwari has penned the script with wife Ashwiny Iyer, Nikhil Mehrotra, Piyush Gupta, and Shreyas Jain) will be sensitive with the depiction of a horrific part of the Holocaust.

Given the limited information at the moment, it is difficult to determine the intentions of the filmmakers in this particular scene. But the aforementioned tagline "Love never comes easy, get ready for some Bawaal!" does not exactly inspire confidence. It suggests that the film may use the backdrop of the Holocaust to explore the complexities of love and relationships. Which would not be... ideal. The gas chambers in Nazi Germany The gas chambers were facilities used by Adolf Hitler and his Nazis as part of the systematic genocide during the Holocaust. They were specifically designed for the purpose of mass murder, primarily targeting Jewish people but also other targeted groups such as Roma people, disabled individuals, political dissidents, and others deemed undesirable by the Nazi regime.

The Nazis employed gas chambers as one of their methods of executing a large number of people quickly and efficiently. These chambers were constructed within extermination camps, such as Auschwitz, Treblinka, Sobibór, and others. Victims were deceived into thinking they were entering a decontamination or shower facility, but once inside, they were exposed to lethal concentrations of toxic gases, primarily Zyklon B, which contained hydrogen cyanide.

Also Read: YouTube star Grace Helbig reveals breast cancer diagnosis When will Bawaal be released? Bawaal will release on Amazon Prime Video on July 21, 2023.

