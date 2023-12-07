Animal Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor's violent saga crosses Rs 500 crore mark

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal has taken the box office by storm. Released on December 1, the movie has crossed the Rs 300 crore (Rs 3 billion) mark within a week in India. The movie has been performing exceptionally well since day 1 and went on to become one of the biggest openers of 2023.

Earning big numbers, the movie has amassed a staggering Rs 278.46 crore (Rs 2.7 billion) in the Hindi language. In South Indian languages, the movie has earned Rs 36.02 crore (Rs 360.2 million). Taking the total collection of the movie to Rs 314.50 crore ( Rs 3.1 billion).

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, ''#Animal continues its SMASHING RUN… A GLORIOUS TOTAL in Week 1 is assured, the numbers in Weekend 2 will give an idea of its *lifetime total*… Fri 54.75 cr, Sat 58.37 cr, Sun 63.46 cr, Mon 40.06 cr, Tue 34.02 cr, Wed 27.80 cr. Total: ₹ 278.46 cr. #Hindi version. Nett BOC. #Boxoffice. #Animal [South Indian languages] Fri 9.05 cr, Sat 8.90 cr, Sun 7.23 cr, Mon 4.41 cr, Tue 3.80 cr, Wed 2.65 cr. Total: ₹ 36.04 cr. Nett BOC. #Boxoffice. ALL LANGUAGES TOTAL: ₹ 314.50 cr Nett BOC.''



FASTEST TO HIT ₹ 250 CR…

⭐️ #Jawan:… pic.twitter.com/fGAiCGAGc3 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 6, 2023 × Meanwhile, the movie has raked in an impressive Rs 154.60 crore (Rs 1.5) in the international market, taking the total collection to Rs 527.60 crore (Rs 5.2 billion).

The movie has become Ranbir's biggest opener, and now it's inching towards the actor's superhit Sanju. The movie earned Rs 586.85 crore (Rs 5.8 billion) at the worldwide box office.

Coming from Kabir Singh fame, Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed crime drama revolves around the violent and ruthless man Ranvijay Singh, who can go to any extent for his father Balbir Singh. The movie stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles.

