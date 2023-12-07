Animal Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor's violent saga crosses Rs 500 crore mark
Coming from Kabir Singh fame, Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed crime drama revolves around the violent and ruthless man Ranvijay Singh, who can go to any extent for his father Balbir Singh. The movie stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles.
Ranbir Kapoor's Animal has taken the box office by storm. Released on December 1, the movie has crossed the Rs 300 crore (Rs 3 billion) mark within a week in India. The movie has been performing exceptionally well since day 1 and went on to become one of the biggest openers of 2023.
Earning big numbers, the movie has amassed a staggering Rs 278.46 crore (Rs 2.7 billion) in the Hindi language. In South Indian languages, the movie has earned Rs 36.02 crore (Rs 360.2 million). Taking the total collection of the movie to Rs 314.50 crore ( Rs 3.1 billion).
Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, ''#Animal continues its SMASHING RUN… A GLORIOUS TOTAL in Week 1 is assured, the numbers in Weekend 2 will give an idea of its *lifetime total*… Fri 54.75 cr, Sat 58.37 cr, Sun 63.46 cr, Mon 40.06 cr, Tue 34.02 cr, Wed 27.80 cr. Total: ₹ 278.46 cr. #Hindi version. Nett BOC. #Boxoffice. #Animal [South Indian languages] Fri 9.05 cr, Sat 8.90 cr, Sun 7.23 cr, Mon 4.41 cr, Tue 3.80 cr, Wed 2.65 cr. Total: ₹ 36.04 cr. Nett BOC. #Boxoffice. ALL LANGUAGES TOTAL: ₹ 314.50 cr Nett BOC.''
Meanwhile, the movie has raked in an impressive Rs 154.60 crore (Rs 1.5) in the international market, taking the total collection to Rs 527.60 crore (Rs 5.2 billion).
The movie has become Ranbir's biggest opener, and now it's inching towards the actor's superhit Sanju. The movie earned Rs 586.85 crore (Rs 5.8 billion) at the worldwide box office.
The film has become the biggest opening film of Ranbir's career. Also, the movie has scripted history by becoming the biggest non-holiday opener for a Hindi film. The film is now the fourth-biggest Bollywood movie of the year after Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, Pathaan and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2.
More about Animal
Animal movie review: Ranbir Kapoor's film is 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham on acid'
Shomini Sen writes, ''Writer, editor, and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga had said in an interview that he would teach India how action films are made and he was not joking about it. Stylish and elaborately choreographed with a great background score, the action scenes are completely new to Bollywood. Especially a scene where hundreds of masked men come charging at Ranbir (dressed in a white kurta and dhoti) with first guns and then axes as our man-child protagonist goes gleefully charging at them with an Indian-made bazooka. It's a long scene where guns, violence, and gore have just been thrown in like it was being distributed at some store for free and you think that Vijay has finally done avenging the attack on his father. But it is just the first half and Vanga has more to showcase.'' Read full review here.