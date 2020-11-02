Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol become parents to a baby boy

Bollywood actress Amrita Rao and her hsuband, RJ Anmol are now parents to a baby boy. The couple announced the arrival of the new born on Monday through a spokesperson. "Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol welcomed a baby boy this morning." Also sharing a health update, the spokesperson said, "Both the mother and baby are healthy and doing well. The family is ecstatic and both Amrita and RJ Anmol thank everyone for their wishes and blessings."



Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol got married in 2016. They announced their pregnancy last month on social media when Amrita was in her final trimester.



"For you it's the 10th month... But for us, it's the 9th. Surprise surprise... Anmol and I are in our 9th month already. Too excited to share this good news with you my fans and fiends (sorry had to keep it tucked in my belly all this long) but it's true. The baby is coming soon. An exciting journey for me, Anmol and our families... thank you universe and thank you all. Keep blessing."

Amrita Rao is best known for her role in films such as 'Main Hoon Na', 'Ishq Vishk', 'Vivah', 'Welcome to Sajjanpur' among others. Rao was last seen in the 2019 political drama 'Thackeray'.