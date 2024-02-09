Amitabh Bachchan visists Ram Temple in Ayodhya, watch

Amitabh Bachchan is back in Ayodhya for a visit to the newly consecrated Ram Mandir. Bachchan who was present at the inauguration ceremony in January earlier this year, was seen visiting the temple on Friday.

In a video sourced by news agency PTI, Amitabh can be seen flanked by heavy security as he heads to the Ram Mandir to seek blessings. Sharing the video, the news agency wrote, “Actor Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) visits Ayodhya's Ram Mandir to offer prayers.” The actor is seen dressed in traditional attire as he makes his way to the temple.



According to media reports, the actor is in Uttar Pradesh to inaugurate a new showroom for a leading jewellery brand, for which he is the brand ambassador.

VIDEO | Actor Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) visits Ayodhya's Ram Mandir to offer prayers.



(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/Q3V3uI6m7k — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 9, 2024 ×

Amitabh Bachchan's previous visit to Ayodhya



Friday's visit to the temple is Big B's second visit in the last three weeks. He was also in Ayodhya on January 22 for the pran prathishta ceremony of Ram Mandir. His son, actor Abhishek Bachchan had accompanied him for the event. The father-son duo was among the thousands of guests from the fields of entertainment, sports and politics who were invited. Post the event, Big B had some pictures on X, including a glimpse of the Ram Lalla idol in the temple.

His blog called it “a day filled with the relevance of divine spirit.” He wrote, “A day filled with the relevance of divine spirit .. back from the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya .. the glory, the celebration and the belief of faith .. immersed in the reckoning of the TEMPLE at Shri Ram's birth.. Not much can be said beyond this .. for faith does not possess description .. (sic)”