Amitabh Bachchan sells Delhi family home for this whopping price

Amitabh Bachchan has sold off his New Delhi family home for a whopping amount. The house was located in South Delhi’s Gulmohar Park. It was called Sopaan.

The property deal was reportedly finalised for a whopping Rs 23 crore.

According to a report published in ET, the Bollywood veteran’s family residence has been purchased by the CEO of Nezone group of companies, Avni Bader. The two have known each other for a long time now.

Confirming the deal, Avni Bader was quoted in the report: “It’s an old construction, so we will demolish the structure and construct as per our requirements. We have been living in the area for many years and were looking for an additional property. When this offer came, we immediately said yes and acquired the asset.”

Sopaan was where Amitabh Bachchan’s late father and noted poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan and mother late Teji Bachchan resided. It was the same place where Harivansh Rai Bachchan hosted high-profile poetry sessions. The house was registered under Teji Bachchan’s name.

