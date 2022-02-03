Sanjay Mishra interview: I was never launched but made my space in Bollywood

Bollywood actor Sanjay Mishra needs no introduction. The actor who has made his mark in the Hindi film industry has been gracing our screens with his phenomenal acting for over three decades now.



In an exclusive chat with WION, Sunjay Mishra opened up about his recently released movie 'Farmhouse 36' on ZEE5, his connection with comedy and why he thinks there are no side characters in films.







Q- How is 'Farmhouse 36' special for you?



It is very special for me because of Subhas Ghai. I remember, we used to bunk classes in NSD(National School of Drama) to watch movies like 'Karma' and others, and now he's writing movies on me. So for an actor, It's a very special moment. A legendary person is writing a movie by thinking about you. No matter how the movie works and come out, it is a special thing.



Q- Due to the pandemic, much work shifted to OTT. How do you react to the same?



I remember, one of my movies was released in theatres and was doing well. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, the movie’s theatrical run was abruptly stopped. But months later, the movie was released on OTT and people watched it. I liked the concept of OTT- People are locked in their homes but work and entertainment is both possible within their homes.



Q-You have done theatres, cinema and now OTT- what is your favourite medium?



Cinema is my favourite mode of entertainment. For us acting is the main thing, we are doing it, that's enough - no matter which platforms it's coming out. Theatres is a different thing, it has its demands, but on OTT and cinema, acting is the same- just the medium is different. One good thing about cinema is that it's like a book, we read it for two hours and it's finished. But on OTT there are multiple series to watch.







Q- You rose to fame as a side character, what do you have about your journey to stardom?



A: Sanjay Mishra was never launched yet I made my space over the years. There's no side character, I call it a character. We have given it different names like the main character, the lead character, but for me, every character matters in every project.



Q- Do you ever get stereotyped?



People have always tried to stereotype, but in my career, I have got a chance to work in different films whether it's 'Phas Gaye Re Obama', 'Kaamyaab' and others. So these movies saved me and helped me prove myself as an actor.







Q- What's your take on nepotism?



For me acting matters. It's a normal thing that a person will inherit a legacy. Still, you have to make your mark.



Q- Ever felt like leaving acting?



After doing and listening about the same work for years, you get bored. So, in every one or two years, I got a feeling to leave- it's enough, have proved my worth and it's time to move on and do something else and explore the world. See, It's not like I will leave the industry and act. It totally depends on my mood when I get some good projects, I'll do otherwise will do something else.

