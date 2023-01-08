Amitabh Bachchan apologises for 'horrible error' in tweets; gets brutally trolled

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who is an avid Twitter user and likes to religiously number his tweets, had to brace an army of trolls taking jibes at him for apologising for a ‘horrible error’ he made while tweeting.

In the now-viral post, the actor apologised for mislabeling the ‘T numbers’ on his posts. He wrote, “T 4515 – A HORRIBLE ERROR ! all my T numbers have gone wrong right from the last right one T 4514 ..( this is correct ) .. everything after is wrong ..”

The ‘Baghban’ actor further added, “T 5424,5425,5426,4527, 5428, 5429, 5430 .. all wrong .. they should be T4515,4516,4517,4518,4519 4520,452 APOLOGIES!! (sic)”

Amitabh Bachchan gets trolled

Netizens had sarcastic reactions to the ‘Brahmastra’ actor’s post. A user wrote, "Still the biggest mistake was not accepting SRK when he got married in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham."

Another commented, "Theek hai (okay) sir we will update our excel sheets accordingly. No issues."

And, one wrote, "Sir whole global markets are upside down now due to your error. Please be cautious from next time."

pic.twitter.com/L3BmCOu6Dl — Kajol Srinivasan - Turned on by unsolicited advice (@LOLrakshak) January 7, 2023

Mr @SrBachchan after all his tweet numbers go mysteriously wrong ..... pic.twitter.com/vWjpXQ5sUs — Vinay Kumar Dokania🇮🇳 (@VinayDokania) January 7, 2023

Amitabh Bachchan's filmography

On the professional front, Amitabh will be next seen in Nag Ashwin's next, which also stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani. The film marks Deepika's Telugu debut. It is being touted as one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. It is scheduled for a 2024 release.

Last, he was seen in 'Uunchai', which means 'height' in English. The film was directed by Sooraj Barjatya, written by Abhishek Dixit and produced jointly by Rajshri Productions, Boundless Media and Mahaveer Jain Films. It also starred Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta and Sarika.

Disclaimer: The article is a compilation of thoughts posted by netizens and satire doing the rounds on the subject. Ideas expressed do not reflect the view of WION.

