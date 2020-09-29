Alia Bhatt wishes beau Ranbir Kapoor with adorable post on Instagram

As Ranbir Kapoor turned a year older on September 28, girlfriend Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of the actor.



The picture was accompanied with a warm wish. In the picture Ranbir can be seen beaming happily, sitting in the middle of cakes and candles. Alia captioned it by saying, 'Happy Birthday 8', along with a heart emoji.

Presumably, the `8` in the birthday wish is referred to Ranbir's lucky number and the fact Alia mentioned it in her post only proves how much she prioritises his lucky number.



The 8 number also signifies the infinity sign, so it could also be the reason why Alia mentioned it in her caption alongside a heart full of love.



In appreciation of the adorable wish, celebrity followers including Ranbir`s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Zoya Akhtar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Dia Mirza left heart emojis in the comment section.



Earlier in the day, Ranbir`s cousins Karisma and Kareena Kapoor shared adorable photos with the birthday boy. Kareena share a childhood throwback picture to send birthday wishes to the `Barfi` actor, while Karisma posted a picture featuring the duo enjoying a party and extended wishes on his birthday.

Alia and Ranbir started dating while working on Ayan Mukherji's film 'Brahmastra' which is due to release later this year.