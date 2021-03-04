Alia Bhatt gives a glimpse inside the world of 'Brahmastra'

Alia Bhatt shared glimpses of her upcoming film 'Brahmastra' on Thursday. The film has been in the making for a long time, and fans have been asking the actress for some time to share the first look from the film which is scheduled to release later this year.



Alia took to Instagram to share not one but two behind-the-scene stills from the film. The pictures have Alia, Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji standing in what seems to be one of the sets of the film. A statue of Goddess Kali looms large behind them. "it’s a blessing to be on this journey.. & these magical boys just make everything," reads the caption of the images.

While details of the magnum opus is under wraps, the shoot of the eagerly anticipated film will wrap up soon. 'Brahmastra' will release theatrically across 5 Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.



A mega-budget sci-fi film, Brahmastra has been delayed multiple times- first due to VFX work and then due to the pandemic. The film was scheduled to release earlier in December 2020 but was pushed to 2021 due to the pandemic.



The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy and has been produced by Karan Johar.