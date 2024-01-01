Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's New Year celebration was all about fun and happiness
Story highlights
Alia and Ranbir chose the traditional Kapoor Christmas lunch to reveal the face of their daughter, Raha. The couple walked out with their little munchkin, who stole all the light with her cuteness.
It's the year 2024, and people all over the world are celebrating its arrival with hope and joy. Alia Bhatt had a wonderful year and now she's welcoming the new year with all hope, happiness, and joy.
Like many B-town stars, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have jetted off for their New Year vacation to the new exotic location with their little one Raha.
On the first day of the year, the Darlings star gave her millions of fans a sneak peek into her New Year's celebration.
Taking to her Instagram, Alia shared a bunch of happy pictures from her beachside vacation. Alia wrote, ''2024 to do - keep it wholesome & soul-some happy new year to you all.”
The first photo, which was taken on New Year's Eve, shows Ranbir passionately kissing Alia. In the picture, Ranbir is wearing a clown cap, while Alia is wearing a colourful butterfly headband. The next picture shows Alia carrying Raha as they both enjoy the sunset.
Check out her post here:
The couple has never shied away from talking about their little bundle of joy and has proudly given updates to all their eager fans.
Alia and Ranbir had a successful 2023. Alia continued to dominate the box office with her performances, while her husband Ranbir's career hit its peak with his film Animal. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie earned Rs 800 crore (Rs 8 million) at the worldwide box office.