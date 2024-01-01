Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's New Year celebration was all about fun and happiness

It's the year 2024, and people all over the world are celebrating its arrival with hope and joy. Alia Bhatt had a wonderful year and now she's welcoming the new year with all hope, happiness, and joy.

Like many B-town stars, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have jetted off for their New Year vacation to the new exotic location with their little one Raha.

On the first day of the year, the Darlings star gave her millions of fans a sneak peek into her New Year's celebration.



Taking to her Instagram, Alia shared a bunch of happy pictures from her beachside vacation. Alia wrote, ''2024 to do - keep it wholesome & soul-some happy new year to you all.”

The first photo, which was taken on New Year's Eve, shows Ranbir passionately kissing Alia. In the picture, Ranbir is wearing a clown cap, while Alia is wearing a colourful butterfly headband. The next picture shows Alia carrying Raha as they both enjoy the sunset.

The couple has never shied away from talking about their little bundle of joy and has proudly given updates to all their eager fans.