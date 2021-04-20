Ajay Devgn, Kajol post birthday messages for daughter Nysa; see pictures

Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa turned a year older today on Tuesday and the father shared an adorable post for her. The caption of the post reads: "Happy Birthday, dearest Nysa. Small joys like this are the only 'break' in stressful times like these.” He also wrote: "Also, a sincere prayer for all those who need healing."

Ajay Devgn shared a beautiful picture with Nysa.

Mom Kajol also shared a sweet memory with Nysa and wrote, "I was so nervous when you were born. It was the biggest exam of my life and I had all those fears and feelings that go with it for a whole year at least. Then u turned 10 and I realised I was a teacher just part of the time most of the times I was a student learning new ways to do things and look at them. And now we come to today and I can finally say I passed with flying colour. You are what we all say women should be so fly high my darling and don't tone down ur shine for anyone. I've got ur back! Happy adulthood. You have the tools so use your powers for good.”

Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol first met on the sets of ‘Hulchul’. They got married in the year 1999. The couple welcomed their daughter Nysa in 2003 and their son Yug was born in 2010.

