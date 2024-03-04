Ae Watan Mere Watan trailer: Sara Ali Khan convinces as freedom fighter in this patriotic drama

Makers dropped the first trailer for Sara Ali Khan starrer Ae Watan Mere Watan today on March 4. The film is set against the backdrop of 1942’s Quit India Movement when India was still a British colony and was fighting for its independence from Great Britain. The film is based on the life of a freedom fighter who led her own fight and helped India win an important step towards full independence.

Although fictionalised for film, the storyline is inspired by Usha, an Indian freedom fighter’s journey.

Who all to star in Ae Watan Mere Watan

The movie is a Dharmatic Entertainment production and is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra. Directed by Kannan Iyer, the film has been written by Iyer and Darab Farooqui. The movie features Sara Ali Khan in a leading role alongside Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O'Nell and Anand Tiwari in pivotal roles and a special guest appearance by Emraan Hashmi.

The trailer of Ae Watan Mere Watan will transport you to a pre-independence era introducing us to a young Usha (played by Sara), a college girl in Bombay, who in her pursuit of helping India achieve its freedom, forms an underground radio station that becomes the fuel that fires the Quit India Movement.

The trailer shows Usha’s courage, sacrifice and the vigour of the youth during India’s fight for independence.

Watch Ae Watan Mere Watan trailer here:

When to watch Ae Watan Mere Watan

In a statement, Sara Ali Khan on the film said, “Portraying such a powerful character in Ae Watan Mere Watan has been an honour beyond words. To embody the spirit of my character and diving into her consciousness and understanding what motivates and inspires her has been humbling and empowering.”

“The film is a reminder of the sacrifices made by countless unsung heroes and a testament to the fortitude of the human spirit. I am immensely grateful to director Kannan Iyer, the team at Dharmatic Entertainment and Prime Video for the chance to be a part of this cinematic journey,” she added.

The film is set to premiere on March 21. The film will stream exclusively on Prime Video.