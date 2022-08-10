Aamir Khan reveals he secretly visits cinema halls post release of his films: 'I get unfiltered responses'

At a time when Bollywood is going through a lean phase in terms of box office earnings, all eyes are on August 11 when Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' and Akshay Kumar's 'Raksha Bandhan'. Both touted as big festival releases, both films feature two of Bollywood's biggest stars. In a post-pandemic era, the audience has been rejecting most Bollywood films and instead opting to watch films made in south India. From 'RRR' to 'KGF' to 'Pushpa' to the recent film 'Vikrant Rona' have all been doing well at the box office while Bollywood films are struggling to find a footing at the box office.



Aamir Khan states that he is happy that these films are doing across India. Khan plays the lead in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' - a remake of the Hollywood classic 'Forrest Gump'. Khan is also the producer of the film which will hit theatres in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu across India.



Considering the success of the southern language films has it changed the strategy of makers of in Bollywood, WION asked Khan during a press interaction in Delhi recently. "Not really. I am happy that these films are doing well. Ultimately the audience is loving the movie- which is great. I am happy that the audience is now giving so much love to other language films across the country," Khan said.



The actor was in the capital to mark the completion of 25 years of popular cinema chain PVR cinemas. Khan and PVR cinemas' chairman Ajay Bijli spoke candidly about films and the magic of watching cinema on the big screen. For Khan, the joy of watching a movie in a dark theatre with many people was unparalleled.



"The collective joy of the audience can't be experienced at home. That's why I prefer watching films on the big screen," he added.



With just two days left to the release of 'Laal Singh Chaddha', Khan revealed he had not slept for 48 hours and was nervous about the film which Bijli termed as one of the best he has watched this year.



"I'm really nervous about the release. I have not slept for 48 hours... My brain is in overdrive. I play chess online and read books to keep myself busy. I guess I can only sleep after 11th August. I believe both Advait Chandan (director) and I will sleep like a log post the release of the film," Khan admitted.



When asked how he usually spends his time on the day his films hit theatres, the actor revealed that he visits cinema halls discreetly to know the audience reaction."Post the release of my films, I go to theatres in the first week and see the audience reaction quietly from some corner. This way I get unfiltered responses from the audience...It's done discreetly so that I get to see the real picture. I do this the first week of the film's release."



The actor steered clear of commenting on the #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha Twitter trend that has been doing the rounds of the social media site for the past few weeks. When he was asked to comment on the controversy, he simply said, "I hope the audience watches the film and likes it," and added, "I would like as many people as possible to watch the film. We have put in a lot of hard work. Filmmaking is a team effort. It's not just me."



Khan urged the audience to watch 'Laal Singh Chaddha' and 'Raksha Bandhan'. "I have seen the trailer and it is a beautiful story. So please give 'Raksha Bandhan' also a lot of love. I hope both the films do well," said Khan, dismissing any speculation about the alleged rivalry between the two films. Akshay Kumar reacts to boycott 'Raksha Bandhan', 'Laal Singh Chaddha' trend



When Bijli called Khan a prolific actor, the 'Lagaan' star joked, "Did you just call me prolific? Am I really? This is my first film in four years!" Bijli also revealed how Khan's film 'Rang De Basanti' deeply impacted him and how he decided to collaborate with the actor in films. The duo eventually produced two films together- Aamir's directorial debut 'Taare Zameen Par' and 'Jaane Tu Ya Jane Na'. Aamir Khan: 'Bhuvan in 'Lagaan' shouldn't have been clean-shaven, there was no water there'



Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in crucial roles. The film hits theatres across India on August 11.