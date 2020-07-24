You have seen Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' co-star Sanjana Sanghi in all these films before

As 'Dil Bechara' released today amid a flood of emotions, we take a look at all those instances we have seen the leading lady of the film before.

Sanjana Sanghi will be seen for the first time opposite Sushant Singh Rajput who died by suicide in a tragic manner as it is said that he suffered from depression. So, Mukesh Chhabra's directorial debut - a remake of Hollywood film 'The Fault In Our Stars' is not her first film in that sense but in a leading role we will see her for the first time. Bollywood sends best wishes to team 'Dil Bechara' on movie release

A known face in the advertising and modelling circuit having featured in innumerable ads, Sanjana Sanghi is a graduate from Delhi's Lady Shriram College.

Sanjana was a part of films like 'Rockstar', 'Hindi Medium' (she played the younger version of Saba Qamar's character in the film) and 'Fukrey Returns'.

Sanjana will be seen playing Hazel Grace Lancaster in the Hindi remake of the John Green bestseller, a role played by Shailene Woodley in the original English film.

