Sanjay Dutt undergoing tests, might return home soon

Sanjay Dutt was earlier this week admitted to a hospital to undergo some tests regarding the recent revelation of his diagnosis of lung cancer.

The actor who is currently undergoing some tests, is expected to return home once the reports are out.

A source close to the family told Mumbai Mirror, “Despite knowing this will be a long and tough journey, they are determined to go about their lives as normally as possible, confident that this too shall pass. Right now, the preliminary tests are being conducted. So, Sanjay is not expected to be in the hospital for a long time. Once the reports are out, he will return home but hospital visits will be frequent."

Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanyata returned to India after hearing the same and is currently in quarantine. During one of the few hospital visits so far, his sister Priya Dutt was seen with Sanjay.

According to several reports, Sanjay might fly out to the US or Malaysia for further treatment.

Previously, Sanjay Dutt had informed his fans that he is going on a short break from work for medical reasons. “My family and friends are with me and I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With you love and good wishes, I will be back soon!”