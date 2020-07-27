Amitabh Bachhan shares video from hospital, says misses his father

Making sure he keeps in touch with fans, Amitabh Bachchan shared a new video on his social media profile remembering his father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

The post read: “T 3606 - बाबूजी की कविता के कुछ पल । वो इसी तरह गया करते थे कवि सम्मेलनों में । अस्पताल के अकेले पन में उनकी बहुत… https://t.co/hnxrmno3np— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) 1595777446000”

Dressed in his white and maroon attire, Amitabh looked bright as he wrote, “T 3606 - बाबूजी की कविता के कुछ पल । वो इसी तरह गया करते थे कवि सम्मेलनों में । अस्पताल के अकेले पन में उनकी बहुत याद आती है, और उन्हीं के शब्दों से अपनी सूनी रातों को आबाद करता हूँ ।”

In his post, he added that he misses his father dearly and that he feels lonely in the hospital ward where he is getting treated for coronavirus.

Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan were admitted to the hospital on July 11. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya were initially self-quarantined at home. However, they were later admitted to the hospital.

On the work front, Amitabh will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on December 4, 2020. He will also be seen in ‘Jhund’ and ‘Chehre’.