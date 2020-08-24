Amitabh Bachchan begins shooting for KBC season 12 amidst 'a sea of blue PPE'

Amitabh Bachchan is back to work, weeks after recovering from COVID-19. The Bollywood superstar began shooting for the popular TV quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' on Monday and shared photos from the set.



This is the 12th season that Bachchan is shooting for. The superstar took to Instagram during the wee hours on Monday and shared a collage of his pictures along with one from the show`s set. The pictures feature the production unit of the show clad in blue coloured PPE kits."It`s back to work .. in a sea of blue PPE .. KBC 12 .. started 2000 .. today year 2020 .. 20 years ! Amaze .. that`s a lifetime," Bachchan wrote in the caption of the post.

On July 11 night, the senior actor and his son Abhishek Bachchan were admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital with mild symptoms of coronavirus. The actor's daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya too were shifted to the same hospital a few days later after they tested positive for the virus.



The Bachchans were back home a few weeks back and underwent the necessary social distancing post-recovery. This is Big B's first project since the lockdown was announced in March.



'Kaun Banega Crorepati` is loved by fans of the superstar across the country. The show began in the year 2000 and since then, has had 11 seasons with the 12th edition being in the production stage at present. Big B has played host to all seasons barring one which had Shah Rukh Khan taking up the role of a quizmaster.