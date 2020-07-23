A Suitable Boy: Ishaan Khatter shares new still from the upcoming series

After stunning the audience with the first look of his upcoming series ‘A Suitable Boy’, Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter has now shared a new still from the TV drama series.

The still shows the characters playing Holi as they laugh and seemingly enjoy.

Sharing it, he wrote: “#ASuitableBoy starting this Sunday on BBC One at 9pm BST. Maan, Mrs Mahesh Kapoor (played by Geeta Agarwal ji) and Bhaskar (played by the adorable Yusuf).”

Earlier on Wednesday, another still, featuring Ishaan and actor Tanya Maniktala, from the drama series had found its way to the internet.

Earlier this month, the official trailer of the series had been released.

‘A Suitable Boy’ is based on the book of the same name by Indian writer Vikram Seth. Directed by Indian-origin filmmaker Mira Nair, it stars a host of popular Indian faces including Tabu, Ram Kapoor, Rasika Dugal, Namit Das among others.

In the series, Ishaan plays Maan, a son of a politician, smitten by a courtesan, played by Tabu.

The series will air on Netflix.