/Mirzapur: The Movie- Shweta Tripathi wraps up shooting for the much-anticipated film

The highly-anticipated Mirzapur: The Movie is currently on floors, and recently, actor Shweta Tripathi wrapped up the shooting for the project. The film is the big-screen adaptation of one of India's most popular web series, and it is all set to bring the gritty and violent world of Mirzapur to cinemas.

Shweta Tripathi on her role

Tripathi plays the role of Gajagamini aka Golu Gupta, who is known for her fierce nature. She has completed filming in Mumbai, and the project holds a special place in her heart as it proved to be a turning point for the actress in her career.

Talking about film, she said, "Wrapping up the film in Mumbai for Mirzapur: The Movie feels incredibly special and emotional. Golu Gupta has given me a voice, a strength, and an identity that I will always be grateful for. This character truly changed the way audiences see me and the kind of stories I get to be a part of."

She further added, "Bringing Mirzapur to the big screen is both exciting and fulfilling, because the love for this world and these characters is immense. Reuniting with the cast, especially with Ali Fazal, who is like a family, and stepping back into Golu’s shoes felt like coming home, but with a new energy and scale. I can’t wait for audiences to experience this chapter of Mirzapur in cinemas."

About Mirzapur: The Movie

Mirzapur: The Movie reunites the original cast of the series, which includes Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, Shweta Tripathi, and Shriya Pilgaonkar. It is directed by Gurmeet Singh and produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment.