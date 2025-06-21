/Marathi actor‑director Tushar Ghadigaonkar commits suicide, reports cite career worries

Marathi actor and director Tushar Ghadigaonkar died by suicide on Friday, June 20, 2025. He was 32 years old. Reports suggest that he took this tragic step due to work-related stress and a lack of opportunities. Tushar had been active in Marathi cinema, television, and theatre, leaving behind a legacy of diverse performances. Tushar appeared in several Marathi films, including Man Kasturi Re, Bhaubali, and Zombivli. He also featured in the 2019 Bollywood film Malal, acting alongside Meezaan Jafri and Sharmin Segal. In addition to his work in cinema, he was involved in theatre, having performed in the popular Marathi musical Sangeet Bibat Akhyan. As a director, Tushar had helmed the TV show Tuzi Mazi Yari and created music videos under his own banner, Ghanta Naad Production. His sudden demise has sent shockwaves through the Marathi entertainment community.

Circumstances of his death

According to Times Now Marathi, Tushar was at home while his wife was away at work. He had reportedly been drinking. When his wife returned in the evening, she found Tushar hanging from the ceiling fan.

Industry mourns the loss

The news has left his colleagues and fans heartbroken. Actor Ankur Wadve, best known for his role in Chala Hawa Yeu Dya, shared an emotional tribute on Instagram: