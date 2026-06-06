/Manoj Bajpayee’s powerful appeal to students ahead of Governor: 'You are the future'

The excitement around Governor, starring Manoj Bajpayee, continues to build as the film inches closer to its release. Inspired by a crucial chapter in India’s economic history and set against the backdrop of the 1991 financial crisis, the film has already generated significant buzz through its compelling trailer and engaging narrative.

Adding to the anticipation, the makers have unveiled a new video featuring Manoj Bajpayee as part of a special series in which he shares key lessons and insights from portraying the Governor.

In the video, Manoj reflects on India’s journey as a global power, highlighting that the nation faced a vastly different reality in 1990. Drawing parallels between the film’s central figure and today’s youth, he encourages students to remain observant, responsible, and prepared to shape the country’s future.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

He shared, "I urge all the finance, economics, management, and UPSC students to be alert that you are the future of the nation, and you should also be alert like the Governor. Governor saw what others couldn't see and India got financial freedom in 1990. You become the Governor of the future. The future of India is safe in your hands.”

Sharing the video, the makers wrote, “Manoj Bajpayee shares why GOVERNOR brings back a chapter of history that every generation deserves to know.



Appointment with the GOVERNORChapter 1: My Dear Students

GOVERNOR, in cinemas on 12th June, 2026.”

Based on remarkable true events, Governor explores a defining chapter in India’s history when the nation faced an unprecedented financial crisis that tested its resilience. Set during a period of immense uncertainty and high-stakes decision-making, the film follows Manoj Bajpayee as a resolute Governor entrusted with steering the country through turbulent times. His powerful portrayal captures the weight, responsibility, and determination behind choices that helped shape India’s future.