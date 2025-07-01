/Maalik trailer: Rajkummar Rao dons a never-seen-before avatar in this gangster drama

Rajkummar Rao turns into a cold-blooded gangster in the new film Maalik. The trailer of the film was unveiled on Tuesday and it has Rajkummar Rao in a never-seen-before avatar who is brimming with menace, yields power and terror in qual measures. With his rugged look and high-octane action moves, Rajkummar commands every frame delivering a performance that’s raw, intense, and unforgettable.

The trailer of Maalik



The trailer shows Rao playing a dreaded gangster who is now seeking a seat in the Parliament. While he thinks he is unbeatable, a police officer played by Prosenjit Chatterjee and a rival gang lord played by Saurabh Shukla pose as major threat to his growing influence. Manushi Chhillar plays Rajkummar Rao’s wife in the film, while Saurabh Sachdeva plays his close aide.



Maalik is set against the gritty backdrop of 1980s Allahabad. It’s a hard-hitting tale of ambition, power, and survival, that explores the price of rising in a world ruled by guns, greed, and loyalty.

Rajkummar Rao said he was performing such a hard-hitting role for the first time. “This is the first time I’m doing such a hard-hitting role. It really pushed me as an actor and let me explore a darker, more intense side. Playing a layered, ruthless gangster was both thrilling and challenging and that’s what made it so exciting. I can’t wait for the audience to experience the gritty, gripping world we’ve created.”

Manushi Chhillar also shared, “Maalik is really special to me. It’s my first collaboration with such a talented team, Rajkummar and director Pulkit and I couldn’t have asked for a better experience. I got to portray a character I’ve never explored before, and the film allowed me to step into a world that’s gritty, raw and intense. It’s been such a thrilling journey, and I truly hope the audience connects with it.”

Watch the trailer of Maalik here:

Filmmaker Pulkit, who marks his first theatrical release with Maalik, says, “I am proud to share the trailer for my first theatrical film, Maalik. This project has been a remarkable journey, and the story promises to take audiences on a compelling and emotional ride. We have poured our hearts into its making, and I sincerely hope viewers find it as meaningful and engaging as we intended. I look forward to its release with great anticipation.”

Directed by Pulkit, Maalik is produced by Kumar Taurani under the Tips Films banner, along with Jay Shewakramani of Northern Lights Films. Maalik is slated to release in cinemas on 11th July 2025.