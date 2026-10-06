/Luv Ranjan on introducing new actors: 'How will new stars be created?'

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan has always had a knack for discovering fresh, relatable talent that clicks instantly with the audience. Right from his debut hit Pyaar Ka Punchnama to his upcoming film Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar, he has consistently proved that taking a chance on new faces pays off. With Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar, he is once again bringing a burst of fresh energy to the big screen, backing six young actors in a vibrant, youth-centric romantic comedy that is already generating strong buzz.

Reflecting on his core philosophy when it comes to launching new talent, Luv Ranjan kept it simple and grounded: "How will new stars or directors be created if no one gives them a chance? People took a chance on me when I didn't know anyone in this city. You have to pay it forward to create new talent. When people ask, 'Why work with newcomers?' my answer is: 'Why not?'"

The casting process for Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar was a meticulous journey focused on getting the right talent together. "We auditioned and cast them over a period of six to eight months. Most had some prior training. After casting, the workshops were primarily handled by the film's director, focusing mainly on script readings," Ranjan shared. When asked about the key advice he gives to young actors stepping into the industry today, he explained the importance of clarity and intent: "I always tell newcomers to be very clear about why they entered the industry in the first place. Understanding the crucial difference between coming here to become an actor versus coming here to become a star is the most important thing for any new face."

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While today’s aspiring actors have access to tools and exposure, Ranjan feels it comes with its own unique set of challenges compared to previous generations. “Not in terms of intrinsic preparedness or talent — they are simply products of their time. Today's actors benefit from greater societal exposure, social media, and higher general awareness regarding casting and styling. However, while they have far more tools and information at their disposal than actors did 15 to 30 years ago, they also face significantly more distractions.”

Addressing the industry debate on whether producers should stick to playing it safe at the box office, Ranjan believes taking calculated risks on new faces is necessary for Hindi cinema to keep growing. "What is safe? No one can guarantee success today. Established stars can give you a ₹50 crore opening or an ₹8 crore opening depending on the content. But more importantly, if you don't bring in newcomers, where will the next

generation of stars come from?"

He further highlighted why Hindi cinema continuously needs new faces to sustain its ecosystem: "There’s no lack of talent, but every six to seven years you need a fresh wave of actors as current stars age. Unlike the 1990s when actors did multiple films a year, top stars today do one film every year or two. Having a reliable pool of new actors allows us to make more films."



Sharing his personal enthusiasm for championing fresh talent, he added, "On a personal level, I love working with new actors and new directors. Their energy is incredible — they’re passionate, resourceful, and ready to go to any length to make their first film special."

Lastly, weighing in on the ongoing debate around content versus star power, Ranjan offered a sharp perspective on how the two work hand in hand: "No, sleeper hits have always existed. “Pyaar Ka Punchnama” happened 15 years ago and “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety” happened eight years ago. While strong content is essential to win over audiences, stardom acts as a massive amplifier. A good film with non-stars will find its audience, but that same good film with a superstar becomes a record-breaking blockbuster. Stardom magnifies success."