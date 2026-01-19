/Kriti Sanon poses with rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia at Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben wedding | See pics

Kriti Sanon has become a topic of discussion among netizens after her rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia shared photos from her sister Nupur Sanon's wedding to singer Stebin Ben. The unseen images from the glamorous celebrations in Udaipur went viral, leaving fans in awe.

Kriti Sanon poses with Kabir Bahia

Taking to Instagram, Bahia posted a carousel of photos from the festivities with the caption, "Amazing Memories & People." While the album featured several moments from the wedding, what caught fans' attention was his solo picture with the actress.

In the much-talked-about photo, the rumoured couple is seen posing happily together. Sanon looked gorgeous in a teal-green gown, while Kabir complemented her look in an all-white outfit.

Kriti’s outfit was reportedly designed by the bride herself, and the gown was created by a fashion label launched by Nupur Sanon in collaboration with their mother.

Other celebrities who posed with Bahia

Besides Kriti, the photo dump also included Kabir posing with filmmaker Dinesh Vijan and Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik, along with glimpses from the haldi ceremony where he was seen with actor Varun Sharma and groom Stebin Ben.

Bride Nupur Sanon reacts

Reacting to his post, bride Nupur Sanon left a witty comment that read, "Excuse me? Whose wedding is this? Why was I not there?" Varun Sharma also shared heart emojis. Meanwhile, fans flooded the comments section with messages like "Nazar na lage" and hearts for the rumoured couple.

About Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia

Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia have reportedly been linked with each other since the two shared pictures from the same holiday locations. They were also seen arriving together at the airport ahead of Nupur's wedding. However, neither of them has officially confirmed their relationship.

Earlier, during her appearance on Two Much, hosted by Twinkle Khanna and Kajol, she subtly addressed dating rumours, saying her crush was "not from the industry."