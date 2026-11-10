/Koffee With Karan Season 9: Parents-to-be Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani grace the Koffee couch together for the first time

Fresh off the heartwarming announcement of their second pregnancy, Bollywood’s most effortlessly suave duo—Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani—are bringing their unmistakable chemistry to the Koffee with Karan Season 9 stage. The couple are all set to make their very first joint television appearance together. The promo of the upcoming episode was dropped online on Tuesday and it promises to be fun and candid.

In the promo, the couple can be seen reminiscing about their fairytale wedding and recounting how Karan Johar hilariously threw Shahid Kapoor off the stage when he tried to join in during a performance.

The laughs and banter keep rolling when Karan asks the couple about any character of theirs they would want to roleplay. Sidharth jokingly responded, "We don't want to bring our work home and certainly not to our bedroom." And when Karan asks what one thing they do to ensure date night doesn't end at dessert, soon-to-be mom Kiara quipped, holding her baby bump with a quick, "Ab bass ho gaya!"

From reliving magical wedding memories to letting Karan pry into their playbook of marital bliss, this episode promises to be full of charm, wit, and candid confessions.

About Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Interestingly, Sidharth Malhotra, during his previous outing on the show, had manifested him and Kiara getting married in the near future. The pair tied the knot in February 2023 after a few years of dating. Kiara and Sidharth became parents to a baby girl in 2025. The couple has announced their second pregnancy earlier this year.

About Koffee With Karan Season 9

The ever popular celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan Season 9 premiered in October 2026 with Salman Khan as its first guest. Apart from Khan, the season has hosted celebrities like Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and now Sidharth and Kiara.

Earlier, host Karan Johar had announced that season 9 will be the final season of the show.