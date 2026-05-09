/Jaideep Ahlawat announces Daldalll with Suresh Triveni; first-look poster revealed

Jaideep Ahlawat is all set to enter a dark and intense world with his upcoming film Daldalll. He has officially announced his collaboration with filmmaker Suresh Triveni and took to social media to share the film's first look poster.

Daldalll first look

On Friday, Ahlawat gave fans a glimpse of the gritty and suspense-filled narrative by sharing a striking visual. In the newly released poster, he can be seen trapped inside a muddy swamp, sparking a wave of curiosity among fans. "Iss Daldal mein tum sab bhi phasoge!," the caption read.

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Further details about the film are yet to be released.

Ahlawat's first collaboration with Triveni

The director is known for acclaimed projects such as Tumhari Sulu and Jalsa, and he is also gearing up for the upcoming Netflix dark comedy Maa Behen, which stars Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri.

Fans reactions

As soon as the poster surfaced, fans flooded social media with reactions. One user wrote, "Can’t wait Bhaisaab," while another said, "Looks amazing." Another comment read, "Can't wait to see jaideep bhai on screen again." "Looks amazing," said another. "Waitinggg," read one comment.

Jaideep Ahlawat's work front

Last seen in Ikkis and The Family Man Season 3, Ahlawat will next appear in Drishyam 3, led by Ajay Devgn. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the thriller is scheduled to hit theatres on October 2, 2026. The third installment of the beloved franchise is said to continue the story of Vijay Salgaonkar, portrayed by Ajay Devgn. The film also marks the return of Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Rajat Kapoor.