/Is Shah Rukh Khan's King really a Rs 450 crore film? Director Siddharth Anand breaks silence

Shah Rukh Khan's King is gearing up to become one of the biggest films of Bollywood. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie is said to be the most expensive project of the superstar's career, with several reports claiming that the action entertainer is being produced on an estimated budget of Rs 450 crore. But is the rumour really true?

The director recently reacted to the reports, shutting down all the rumours

Siddharth Anand reacts to the rumours

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Soon after the reports began circulating online, the filmmaker posted a one-word response on his official X account. Without naming the film or referring to any particular report, he simply wrote, "False."

Although Siddharth did not elaborate on what he was referring to, many social media users believed that the post was a denial of the widely circulated reports regarding King's reported budget.

When did the rumour begin?

The speculation began after a report circulated online claiming that King has expanded its production more than originally envisioned. The report stated that the film's estimated production cost stands at approximately Rs 450 crore, excluding Shah Rukh Khan's remuneration as well as print and publicity expenses.

Also Read: Richest Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan enters Hurun Global Rich list 2026 despite income dip

Quoting a source, the Bollywood Hungama report said, "Shah Rukh Khan always believes in delivering an uncompromised product to the audience. King started-off as an action thriller, but the ambition of SRK and Sid have made it a tentpole action thriller, with some of the biggest action sequences that the audience will get to witness on the spectacle."

The source further added, "All the money spent is to ensure an uncompromised cinematic experience to the audience. You will see every penny spent by the makers on the screen, as it's a new Shah Rukh Khan experience."

About King