/'I was a diamond digger': Lalit Modi reacts to 'gold digger' claims against Sushmita Sen

Lalit Modi has once again sparked a discussion surrounding his relationship with former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen, which was once a hot topic of conversation in the media.

The businessman has now addressed the allegations that the actress was interested in him for financial benefits.

Lalit Modi says Sushmita Sen is very wealthy

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During his conversation with Humans of Bombay, the former IPL chairman called Sen a successful woman and clarified that she never relied on him for money.

Addressing the rumours, he said, "Sushmita, please understand, is a very beautiful and a very well-to-do lady. I don’t know if anybody knows this, but she has more diamonds than anybody I know on the planet. And she has earned it herself, and she has diamond stores. So she’s a very wealthy lady. She has done it all on her own."

Was Sen a gold digger?

The two made headlines in 2022 after Modi posted a series of photographs from their vacation. He confirmed their relationship, saying, "Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day." The announcement led to widespread discussion online, and many called her a "gold digger" for dating him.

"There wasn’t a time I went out with Sushmita that I had to pay for anything. She paid for everything. I was like a kept boyfriend. So Sushmita is a woman that is very proud, and I’m going to say this very happily, and she is the remarkable lady and the self-made lady, self-made lady, and she will never accept anything from anybody," he added.

The businessman further stated, "So when somebody says she’s a gold digger, no, Lalit was a diamond digger. It wasn’t she was a gold digger. I was hoping that I was a diamond digger as far as she was concerned, because she was truly a diamond. And as far as I’m concerned, she could have anybody on the planet she wanted. It was never about money."

Modi on making a public relationship with Sen

During the interview, Modi also shared making relationship public relationship with the actress. "I did it right in front of her. She didn't think I would actually post it. We were arguing about something on the plane and she said, 'You're not going to post this.' I laughed and pressed the button," Modi recalled. "By the time we landed, all hell had broken loose. But there was nothing wrong with it. She never asked me to take it down, and I never considered doing that."