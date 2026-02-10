/Govinda calls out Karan Johar over Vicky Kaushal's Govinda Naam Mera; here's why

Govinda recently revealed his displeasure over the 2022 film Govinda Naam Mera and called out Karan Johar for using his name, and as per the actor, touching upon themes that felt uncomfortably close to his personal life.

Govinda slams Karan Johar

While speaking to ANI, the actor stated that the film’s title and plot did not go well with him. "Kisi ne mere naam se picture bana di… shaayad Govinda Naam Mera… I don’t know… mujhe lagta hai Karan Johar ki thi (Someone made a film using my name… I think it was made by Karan Johar)," Govinda said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

About Govinda Naam Mera

Govinda Naam Mera is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar, along with Apoorva Mehta and Khaitan. It featured Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Kiara Advani in the lead, and the comedy thriller revolves around a struggling choreographer who gets stuck in a complicated situation between his wife and girlfriend, followed by misunderstandings and conflict.

Govinda reacts to the storyline

Speaking about the plot, Govinda said that such narratives often risk crossing a line when they try to showcase an actor’s private life. "Main request karta hoon… mazaak har jagah par har tarah se acha nahi lagta," he said while acknowledging that humour is an important part of cinema, but sensitivity and respect cannot be compromised.

Govinda also clarified that he does not like what he perceives as interference in his personal space.

Actor opens up about his son

During the same conversation, he also opened up about his son Yashvardhan Ahuja’s journey in films. "Yash mujhse behtar actor banega. Wo technically mujhse zyada strong hai..he is huge (Yash will become a better actor than me. He is technically stronger than me)," he said.

He further added, "Mere kehne par Sajid Nadiadwala ne usko cabin diya so that he can learn different aspects of filmmaking..."

Govinda also briefly addressed questions related to his family, "... I left politics for my family as I did not want political life hamper my family life and have an adverse effect on my children..." he said. "I do not want to discuss this topic further. Even answering it feels disrespectful."

Karan Johar has not responded to Govinda's remarks yet.