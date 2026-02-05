/'God knows what would've happened': Govinda's manager reveals actor was attacked at 4 am

Govinda is once again garnering attention, as his manager has claimed that the Bollywood actor has been receiving death threats lately. After the self-inflicted gunshot incident, the manager has revealed that Govinda was attacked at 4 am and more details about it.

Was Govinda recently attacked?

Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, had recently spoken to ANI, saying that he was on the verge of being attacked at his own residence by unidentified assailants. He stated, "He keeps getting threat calls. Thank God he had a gun with him the day he was attacked. He chased everyone away. Otherwise, God knows what could have happened."

He further stated, "I rushed to him at 4 am. We also filed an FIR and have a video of what happened that night." However, Shashi did not reveal the exact time of the events that had occurred, nor did he specify which incident he's referring to. But, he added that Govinda had ended up getting hurt in an act of self-defence.

All about previous gun-shot incident of Govinda

As per news agency ANI, Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, said that Govinda was getting ready to leave for Kolkata. He was keeping his licensed revolver in the case when it fell from his hand, and a bullet got discharged, which hit his leg.