/Ghamasaan film review: Pratik Gandhi, Arshad Warsi lead Tigmanshu Dhulia's gritty but familiar crime drama

Ghamasaan film review: With Ghamasaan, Tigmanshu Dhulia is back in the world of crime. The gritty drama began streaming on ZEE5 on September 11 and revolves around a feared dacoit and a police officer determined to bring him down. Set against the rugged landscape of Bundelkhand, Ghamasaan stars Pratik Gandhi as IPS officer Aditya Singh and Arshad Warsi as the ruthless Maharaj. Rajpal Yadav and Ishita Dutta appear in supporting roles.

There is plenty of material in Ghamasaan for a tense political crime thriller, from an intimidating antagonist and a determined cop to a region caught between fear and power. But does the film turn out to be as explosive as its title suggests? Let's find out.

Plot of Ghamasaan

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The story of the film is set in Bundelkhand, where Maharaj has established himself as a dreaded dacoit with influence across several districts. He has been operating for years and has managed to hide from the authorities for several years. His network is protected by several layers of people, making it extremely difficult for the police to capture him.

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The fear surrounding Maharaj continues to grow and people are forced to live under his control. His methods are brutal and anyone who challenges him risks severe consequences.

An informer comes forward to give details about the dacoit and his operations and the police get a chance to infiltrate Maharaj’s network. But getting close to someone as powerful as Maharaj is a lot more complicated than simply finding him.

Meanwhile, the growing violence associated with Maharaj begins attracting greater political attention. His alleged influence over elections and his connections with powerful people turn the problem into something much larger than anyone had expected.

And this is where we meet IPS officer Aditya Singh. Aditya is a dedicated, low-profile police officer, sent to the Chitrakoot region as part of a Special Task Force operation to take down Maharaj. Unlike the larger-than-life cops, Aditya relies more on patience and planning rather than becoming a "hero".

As Aditya and his team begin studying Maharaj's network, they realise that they cannot reach Maharaj just by themselves. Informers, local contacts and Maharaj's own associates become crucial to the investigation.

At the same time, Aditya's pursuit begins affecting his personal life. His wife, Aparna (Ishita Dutta), has to face the perils that come with her husband’s duty.

The deeper Aditya goes into the operation, the more complicated the battle becomes. He isn't only dealing with Maharaj; there is also pressure from the politicians and people within the system.

Rajpal Yadav's Kalika becomes an important part of the mission. What follows is a cat-and-mouse game between the STF and a dacoit who has ruled the region for years.

What works and what doesn't

One of the most effective elements of the film is, of course, the performances by the seasoned actors.

Pratik Gandhi does justice to the character of IPS Aditya Singh, who isn't written as a larger-than-life action hero. His performance isn't flashy, but does the work as a man trying to operate inside an environment where almost everyone has a hidden agenda.

Arshad Warsi is a versatile performer and the actor has proved it once again by turning into a violent and intimidating dacoit. He does bring menace to Maharaj, and the character's reputation is established long before he becomes a constant presence.

However, the film has not fully explored the man behind the criminal. His brutality and influence are seen throughout 2 hours and 30 minutes, but Maharaj could have been a more layered villain. It would have been interesting to know what made him this way.

Rajpal Yadav as Kalika is also one of the film's strengths. The character gives Yadav room to bring a balance of humour and vulnerability in an otherwise gruesome setting.

The villages, forests, language, costumes and overall visual setting are another good part of the film. Unlike the usual action movies, Ghamasaan's backdrop feels authentic and the political and criminal networks appear to grow naturally out of the region. It works well when the film shows how fear becomes part of everyday life due to Maharaj's influence.

Additionally, the political-criminal connection gives the story weight, as Maharaj's power isn't based solely on the guns his gang carries, but it also comes from the ecosystem around him.

Now, coming to the biggest problem in Ghamasaan, it's the film's pacing. The story has spent a considerable amount of time building Maharaj's reputation before Aditya comes into the picture. While it was necessary to present Warsi's character as more than an ordinary criminal, the execution can test the viewer's patience.

The opening portion was interesting in bits and pieces, but they don't always come together with enough momentum. The story becomes more engaging once Gandhi's Aditya arrives in Bundelkhand. This makes the film's second half feel stronger.

And yes, the film doesn't provide something new. Ghamasaan is another story about a powerful criminal, an honest cop and a corrupt system.

No doubt, the film tries to distinguish itself through its grounded treatment, but it doesn't stand out.

Several supporting characters in the film are unevenly developed. Only Gandhi and Warsi have been given most of the attention.

And the most disappointing portion is the climax, as it comes abruptly and quicker than expected

And yes, the film doesn't provide something new. Ghamasaan is another story about a powerful criminal, an honest cop and a corrupt system.

No doubt, the film tries to distinguish itself through its grounded treatment, but it doesn't stand out.

Several supporting characters in the film are unevenly developed. Only Gandhi and Warsi have been given most of the attention.

For instance, Ishita Dutta's Aparna is important to Aditya's personal storyline but doesn't get enough material.

Similarly, several members of the police team and Maharaj's network are introduced mainly to serve the plot.

Rajpal Yadav's character was interesting, but he also could have been given a bigger role.

The film introduces a political angle in the beginning itself, but does not go deeper.

And the most disappointing portion is the climax, as it comes abruptly and quicker than expected.

Verdict

The crime drama has a strong setting and the two lead actors have done justice to their roles. Supporting actors have also contributed to the film. The rural atmosphere gives the story a realistic touch, but the screenplay is not as effective as it appeared in the beginning. Several aspects could have been explored more. There are some gripping sequences, but the overall experience remains familiar.