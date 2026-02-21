/Dhurandhar: R Madhavan reveals Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal 'cried uncontrollably' after filming THIS scene

After breaking all the records at the box office, Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar is trending on OTT. Recently, actor R. Madhavan shared an emotional moment from the making of the film, revealing how shooting for a sequence brought tears to the eyes of the actors.

Emotional moments while filming

During a conversation with Sonia Shenoy, Madhavan recalled how the atmosphere on set changed while recreating the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. It was not during the take, but after the director called cut, when the impact of the real-life tragedy hit the actors, particularly Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal.

According to Madhavan, soon after Khanna and Rampal had completed the scene where they portrayed as Pakistani figures, who appeared to celebrate the attacks, the moment took an emotional toll on both of them.

"After that scene ended, they broke down completely. They cried uncontrollably," Madhavan said adding that many in the cast had witnessed the 2008 attacks happen in real life. He also said that the moment made him realise that the film was more than just another action thriller.

Recreating the painful chapter

Dhurandhar had recreated some aspects of the November 26, 2008, Mumbai terror attacks, that is said to be one of the darkest chapters in modern Indian history. It was carried out across multiple locations, including luxury hotels and a railway station. "It wasn’t just acting for them. They have lived through those times. It brought back memories," he said. This was the moment he then realised that the film was "very special."

About Dhurandhar

Aditya Dhar's directorial was released in December 2025. Dhurandhar went on to become one of the biggest Hindi box-office hits of the year. The cast featured Ranveer Singh, Khanna, Madhavan, Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt in key roles and revolved around an Indian intelligence operative working undercover in Pakistan to destroy a terror network.