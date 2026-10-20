And then they were four… Actress Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have shared a beautiful glimpse of their family, introducing their little one, Devi Padukone Singh.

On the special occasion of Dussehra, the star couple, who embraced parenthood for the second time, delighted fans by posting an adorable family picture on Instagram as they revealed the name of their second daughter. While they kept the little angel's face hidden, the heartwarming frame was enough to send social media into a frenzy.

Meet Devi Padukone Singh: Deepika-Ranveer Share First Family Glimpse

On Tuesday (Oct 20), Deepika and Ranveer shared a happy family photo as they revealed the name of their second daughter, Devi Padukone Singh.

The photo features mommy Deepika holding their newborn, while daddy Ranveer holds their two-year-old, Dua, who is sweetly kissing her little sister.

Painted in gold, the family of four is twinning in golden outfits, exuding the abundance that the colour always does. This is the first picture of baby Devi.

Sharing the picture, the actress wrote,''Of Love & Abundance…🧿 Devi Padukone Singh | देवी पादुकोण सिंह.''

The PK actress gave birth to her second child on Sept 19, and exactly a month after her birth, the parents decided to share her first glimpse and reveal her name to the world.

On Sept 19, the couple announced the arrival of their second daughter with a simple post, reading, ‘’Welcome Baby girl.'' In April, the couple announced that they are expecting their second child.

Throughout Deepika's second pregnancy, the one attention-seeker was the cuteness of her daughter Dua. The pregnancy announcement was made with a picture of Dua holding the pregnancy test; then the couple shared a maternity photoshoot on Dua's birthday, and it was the little angel who stole all the attention with her smile.