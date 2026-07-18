/CM Himanta Biswa Sarma reveals Assam govt in talks with Aditya Dhar for Lachit Borphukan biopic

After the success of Dhurandhar, Aditya Dhar may take on a historical project backed by the Assam government. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently shared that he has reached out to the director for a biopic on legendary Ahom military commander Lachit Borphukan, and talks between the two are already in progress.

CM reaches out to Dhar

During a Facebook Live session on Thursday, Sarma said the government is planning to make a film on the Assamese icon. Praising the filmmaker, he said, "The movie Dhurandhar was a big hit. Aditya Dhar was the director and he is among the best-known names among his contemporaries," as quoted by PTI.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Read: Aditya Dhar takes subtle jab at Dhruv Rathee over Dhurandhar

Explaining the vision behind the proposed film, CM Sarma added, "I think if our government can produce a film on Lachit Borphukan, we can make his heroics known globally. And, it will be a special achievement for us."

According to the chief minister, the initial interaction with Dhar has been encouraging, and the filmmaker is expected to visit Assam in August to continue discussions. "If Aditya Dhar is unable to direct the film, we will approach other directors. The objective is to ensure that a grand biopic on Lachit Borphukan is made," he said.

About the biopic

The project is part of the Assam government's broader initiative to bring the state's historical legacy to cinema. In the 2026-27 state Budget presented on July 10, the government announced plans to support films based on the lives of Lachit Borphukan and freedom fighter Kushal Konwar.

Lachit Borphukan holds a significant role in Assamese history for leading the Ahom troops to triumph over the Mughal Empire in the Battle of Saraighat in 1671. He is celebrated for his bravery and determination.