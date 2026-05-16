Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Bollywood
  • /Cannes Film Festival 2026: Aditi Rao Hydari stuns at the red carpet in elegant green gown | See pics

Cannes Film Festival 2026: Aditi Rao Hydari stuns at the red carpet in elegant green gown | See pics

Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: May 16, 2026, 23:39 IST | Updated: May 16, 2026, 23:39 IST
Cannes Film Festival 2026: Aditi Rao Hydari stuns at the red carpet in elegant green gown | See pics

Aditi Rao Hydari at Cannes Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

After Alia Bhatt and Huma Qureshi, Aditi Rao Hydari stole the show at the Cannes Film Festival 2026 with her elegant look. Several videos and photos of the actor from the event went viral on social media.
 

Several Indian celebrities have graced the Cannes Film Festival 2026 with their glamorous looks, including Alia Bhatt and Huma Qureshi. Now, Bollywood diva Aditi Rao Hydari has grabbed the attention at the prestigious event, with her iconic red-carpet look.

Several videos and photos of the actor from the event is rapidly circulating across social media platforms.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Aditi Rao Hydari's red carpet look

For the red carpet, Aditi stepped out in a vivid neon green silk-georgette gown that featured dramatic flair with a touch of sophistication. Her ensemble saw a thigh-high slit along with an extended flowing cape attached at the back.

She kept her look minimal and elegant with delicate diamond jewellery and nude-toned makeup.

Trending Stories

Previous look of Aditi

Earlier, the actor shared a series of photographs from the French Riviera where she appeared in a graceful saree paired with a statement choker necklace. Styled with braided hair and subtle makeup, her attire received widespread appreciation online. Sharing the images, she wrote, "Wearing a saree... the traditional way. Revolutionary, I know."

Internet reactions

Several visuals from the event went viral with fans praising her regal appearance. "The beautiful Aditi Rao Hydari on the red carpet today," one X user wrote sharing the glimpses of the actor from the event. Adoring her traditional attire, one fan commented, "I looove the look." "Stunning," wrote another. "Omggg you saved the day stunnerrr." one user wrote. "Loveee the soft elegance of this look," said one fan. "Finally someone did the saree a justice," commented another.

Aditi Rao Hydari's work front

She was last seen in Gandhi Talks, a silent comedy-drama starring Vijay Sethupathi and Arvind Swamy. It is directed by Kishor Pandurang Belekar. The actor will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s romantic series O Saathi Re, which also features Avinash Tiwary, and Arjun Rampal in lead roles.

About the Author

Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo

Share on twitter

Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo is an entertainment and lifestyle writer with a knack for spotting trends and weaving them into research-driven stories. When she isn’t writing, she’s usually binging ...Read More

Trending Topics