/Ozempic? John Travolta’s Cannes look shocks fans, compare him to Bad Bunny

John Travolta attended the Cannes Film Festival on May 15 for the world premiere of his directorial debut, Propeller One-Way Night Coach. The night was extremely special, as the actor, known for his work in classic films such as Grease and Pulp Fiction, was honored with a surprise Palme d’Or. The actor was both shocked and grateful for the honor. But while he was receiving the award, netizens were talking about something totally different: his looks.

The actor attended the festival with his daughter, Ella Bleu Travolta, to attend the screening of his directorial drama, in which she stars alongside him. But it was his new look that had fans and netizens questioning the drastic change, with many calling the actor totally unrecognizable.

John Travolta's new look at Cannes shock fans.

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The actor’s new look, which he debuted at Cannes, has netizens talking. For the special day, John wore a classic three-piece black suit. He made his look more fashionable by adding a white beret and round spectacles as he showed off his well-trimmed mustache and beard.

This fashion transformation has garnered rather shocking and negative reviews from fans, who called his bearded look "weird." The actor, who is in his 70s, also looked comparatively thin, leading fans to question whether he was on Ozempic, the drug that celebrities are using for weight loss.

What are netizens saying about John Travolta's look?

Travolta’s new suave look with headgear has not impressed fans, who were quick to question him.

One user wrote,''I don’t tell everyone, but John Travolta used to be my neighbor, right here in Central Florida, which I’m sure you can look up in the news. But I think they replaced him.''

''John Travolta, 72, looks unrecognizable at Cannes,'' another user wrote.

Third user wrote,''Why is John Travolta acting so feminine?''

Another user wrote,''Why is John Travolta on the damn Ozempic too, and why does he look like a gay painter?''

But there was another section of netizens who found him fine and even called his look well-dressed.

''John Travolta at 72 looking sharper than most guys half his age! That beret and beard combo is fire 🔥 Ella looks stunning too. So proud of him directing his own film!,'' another fan wrote.

In a sarcasm, another user wrote,''I don't know who this is but he looks good af! If it's Travolta, kudos to his surgeon.''

John Travolta honored with Palme d'Or at Cannes

The actor was surprised during the screening of his film when he was honored with Palme d'Or at Cannes. ''This is beyond the Oscar. Surprise completement! I can’t believe this. This is the last thing I expected.‘’