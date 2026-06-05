/Bobby Deol’s radical 2026 lineup: From YRF’s Alpha to Anurag Kashyap’s dark drama Bandar

The year 2026 is shaping up well for Bobby Deol. This year, audiences will see the actor completely reinvent himself twice over—first, plunging into the dark, claustrophobic world of an indie psychological drama in Bandar, and next, stepping into the glossy, high-stakes arena of India’s biggest spy franchise in Alpha.

As anticipation builds for Yash Raj Films’ next massive action spectacle, Alpha, Deol is giving fans a taste of what to expect from a project that also features Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.

‘Alpha is a really cool action film’

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Scheduled to hit theatres on July 3, 2026, Alpha is a historic milestone for the YRF Spy Universe. After years of anchoring its blockbusters around male megastars like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Hrithik Roshan, the franchise is shifting its gaze to a new era of secret agents, led entirely by women. Powerhouse stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari are taking charge of the frontlines.

Speaking about his experience with Variety India, Bobby Deol couldn’t hide his excitement about the film's scale and story.

"Alpha is a really cool action film and a complete entertainer," Deol shared. "What I enjoyed most about it is that it knows exactly what it wants to be—a film that gives audiences a fun and exciting time at the theatres."

The actor credits director Shiv Rawail (of The Railway Men fame) for bringing a fresh, youthful cinematic perspective into the established universe, all while keeping the massive scale and high stakes that fans have come to expect.

Watching Alia and Sharvari rewrite the rules

For Deol, who steps into the film as the main antagonist, praised his two co-stars, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.

"It was exciting to see Alia and Sharvari at the heart of an action film," Deol noted, praising the intense dedication both actresses brought to their roles. The film's also features Anil Kapoor, who joins the spy universe in a crucial, high-impact role.

Bobby Deol in Bandar

Before Alpha releases on screens in July, audiences are getting a look at a completely different, deeply unsettling side of Bobby Deol. Arriving today, June 5, 2026, is Bandar—a gritty, psychological prison drama that marks the actor's very first collaboration with maverick filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

Written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee (the brilliant creative minds behind Paatal Lok and Kohrra), Bandar swaps the glamorous world of international espionage for the harsh realities of the Indian penal system.

Deol stars as Sameer Mehra, a fallen rockstar whose life spirals out of control after being accused of sexual assault by a character played by Sapna Pabbi. The narrative acts as a deep dive into paranoia, guilt, and survival, navigating a claustrophobic prison environment. The film features a stellar indie ensemble including Sanya Malhotra, Raj B Shetty, Saba Azad, and Riddhi Sen.