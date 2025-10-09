/Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh in controversy again: Wife Jyoti alleges forced abortion, mental torture

Bhojpuri actor and singer Pawan Singh's personal life is all over the headlines. The superstar, who is a renowned face of Bhojpuri cinema and is also a politician, has been facing serious allegations from his wife, Jyoti.



Pawan's personal life has taken centre stage after his wife accused him of infidelity and abandonment. As Pawan Singh's personal life continues to gain attention, here's what the controversy is all about and where it all started.



What has Pawan Singh been accused of?

Days after rejoining the NDA, the Bhojpuri actor-politician has been facing accusations by his wife, who has been levelling serious allegations against her estranged husband. The serious allegations come when the Assembly election in Bihar is on the verge, and Pawan is set to play a crucial role.



For the unversed, Pawan and his wife, who got married in 2018, have been involved in legal and personal disputes, including a divorce case. While the disputes have always been there, they gained social media attention when a video of Jyoti, allegedly, being stopped from entering the actor's home went viral.



In the Instagram video, Jyoti claimed that the police were called to prevent her from entering his Lucknow residence. Breaking down outside the house, Jyoti accused her husband of cheating as she threatened to end her life. The video of her quickly went viral across the internet.



Reacting quickly to Jyoti's action, Pawan issued a clarification saying that he didn't call the cops. He has also accused her wife of spreading misconceptions for her own ambitions.



According to Jyoti, she visited the residence after Pawan was avoiding communication and not responding to her texts and calls. She also claimed that her number was blocked by her mother-in-law.



'Pawan Singh gave me abortion pills': Jyoti Singh alleges



In a press conference, Jyoti claimed Pawan of a more serious accusation, saying that he gave her abortion pills and had tortured her. Jyoti is Pawan's second wife.



In a press conference, Singh claimed that the actor gave her abortion pills, and when she tried to speak against it, she was tortured. “He's saying he yearned for a child, but a person who yearns for a child doesn't give his wife medication. I was given medication every time, and I hadn't revealed many things to the media, but today, Pawan Ji forced me to. I'm not defaming Pawan, I'm just presenting my side. I'm sharing the things about myself today. When Pawan Ji was administering the medication to me, and when I spoke out against him, he tortured me so much that I took sleeping pills. I took 25 sleeping pills at 2 am," she said.



Who is Pawan Singh, and what has he said so far?



Pawan Singh is a well-known actor, singer and politician, who has a huge fan following in North India, especially Bihar. Singh and his wife have been embroiled in a legal dispute for years. The actor claims that Jyoti's recent action suggests that she is pressuring him to help her contest elections.



In his press conference, Singh denied the accusations, stating, “Jyoti Singh posted on Instagram that she was coming to Lucknow to meet me. I was aware of her intentions and had informed the administration. We met at the flat with my brothers Hrithik and Dhananjay, while Jyoti was accompanied by her brother and elder sister, Juhi. How I behaved with her — only I, she, and God know that.” He filed for divorce in the Ara Family Court in 2022. However, both of them have reportedly filed several cases against each other.

Pawan Singh, also known as Powerstar, is a politician, playback singer, actor, and music composer. He primarily works in the Bhojpuri film industry and has performed in films such as Pratigya, Bajrang, Satya, Crack Fighter, Maa Tujhe Salaam, Jai Hind, Powerstar, and Mera Bharat Mahaan. He also works in the Hindi film industry, and has sung popular tracks such as "Aayi Nai" from Stree 2, and "Chumma" from Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.