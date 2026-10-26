/Beparwah: Ahaan Panday and Sharvari's romantic action-drama to release next year

Yash Raj Films (YRF) has revealed the title of its upcoming film starring Ahaan Panday and Sharvari. Beparwah is a romantic action-drama, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It marks the first time the two actors will share screen space.

Beparwah poster

The makers unveiled the title alongside a teaser poster on Monday, October 26, five months before the film's scheduled theatrical release. It offers a glimpse of the film's romantic and action-oriented setting; however, major details about the project are still under wraps.

The makers shared the poster with a caption, "Fearless in love… #Beparwah in cinemas on 26th March 2027."

Ahaan Panday, Sharvari's first collaboration

Beparwah brings together Ahaan, who became popular for his debut film Saiyaara, and Sharvari, known for her performances in films such as Munjya and Vedaa.

For Ahaan, the film marks his next big-screen outing after Saiyaara, the Mohit Suri-directed romantic drama in which he starred opposite Aneet Padda. The film was backed by Yash Raj Films and helped establish him as a new face to watch in Hindi cinema.

The film also marks Ali Abbas Zafar's return to YRF. The filmmaker has previously directed films for the banner, including Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Gunday, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Internet reactions

Reacting to the poster and the upcoming film, one user said, "So incredibly seated for this." Another said, "FINALLYYY!!!" The third comment read, "The whistle is so soothing."

"We love you Ahaan & Sharvari, can’t wait to see your incredible performances next year," said one. "The whistle is giving me GOOSEBUMPS oml so seated," wrote another. One user said, "The poster and bgm gave me goosebumps omg."

About Beparwah

Produced by Aditya Chopra, Beparwah brings the director back to the banner for another big-screen project.