/Bajrangi Bhaijaan star Sharat Saxena undergoes spine surgery; shares health update

Veteran actor Sharat Saxena recently opened up about undergoing six-hour spine surgery. Sharing glimpses of his recovery with fans on his official Instagram handle, Saxena provided an update on his health and offered a candid look at the challenging phase he has been through for quite a long time.

Sharat Saxena undergoes spine surgery

On September 10 (Thursday), the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from his recent spine surgery. He shared the montage with the caption, “Six-hour spine surgery—done. CAN’T KEEP A GOOD MAN DOWN.” The carousel features the actor lying on a hospital bed, smiling at the camera, with the words “Surgery Done” written across the image.

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In the following pictures, Saxena is seen leaving the hospital and returning home with his family after the successful surgery. He also shared a glimpse of himself with his family while holding a glass and quipped, “Party today, tomorrow 💪.”

The actor also expressed relief at being able to move on from some of the restrictions following his lumbar spine surgery, including having to drink soup regularly. He wrote, “No more soup.”

In the last photo, Saxena appeared happy and wrote, “No more walking with the stick,” indicating that he would no longer need to rely on a walking stick during his recovery and could walk on his own.

Before his surgery, the actor also shared a picture of himself undergoing an MRI. He captioned the post, “Standing MRI before lumbar spine surgery at Bombay Hospital.”

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About Sharat Saxena

Sharat Saxena is a veteran Indian actor who has appeared in more than 250 Bollywood and regional films over a career spanning more than five decades.