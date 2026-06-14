/As Raakh revisits the Ranga-Billa case, here's how it shaped Bobby Deol's childhood

Crime-story-based shows on streaming platforms have always left a deep mark on audiences' minds. In regard to this, the recent show Raakh, based on the Ranga Billa case, a crime that shocked the nation, altered the way many parents viewed safety. However, this show carries a personal connection for Bollywood actor Bobby Deol. Let's delve in to know more.

What is the connection of Bobby Deol and the real-life events based on Raakh?

Before the release of Raakh, in 2025, Bobby Deol revealed a disturbing connection to the case. In an interaction on Raj Shamani's podcast, he shared a chilling detail from when he was in sixth grade about the infamous criminal duo Ranga and Billa, whose crimes had terrorised the country in the late 1970s. In the chaos, his friend managed to escape alive due to a confusion.

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He stated, "He was the luckiest of all the people they kidnapped. Bobby Deol had revealed how the infamous Ranga-Billa case influenced his early years. The Bollywood actor shared how the crime created fear among his family at the same time. Read to know more. After that, my father didn't let me leave the house at all. "I returned from school, and that was it. I even learned cycling inside my house. In college, when my friends started having house parties, I wasn't allowed to go. I had a 9 pm curfew."

What is the Ranga-Billa case all about?

Ranga-Billa case refers to the infamous 1978 kidnapping and murder of teenage siblings Geeta and Sanjay Chopra in New Delhi. The heinous crime, committed by Kuljeet Singh (alias Ranga Khus) and Jasbir Singh (alias Billa), deeply shocked the nation and resulted in both men being executed in 1982.

The disappearance triggered a massive, high-profile manhunt. The disappearance triggered a massive, high-profile manhunt. The children's bodies were discovered in the Delhi Ridge forest area on August 29, 1978. Ranga and Billa managed to evade police for several weeks but were eventually captured on September 8, 1978. During the subsequent trial, both men were charged with kidnapping, murder, and common intention. The case was fast-tracked and widely followed by the public.