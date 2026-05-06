/Ameesha Patel safely reaches Mumbai after flight diversion amid Middle East tensions

Ameesha Patel, who was travelling from New York to Mumbai, has safely returned after a travel disruption that left her stranded for hours following a sudden closure of the UAE airspace. The actor looks at her social media to share the update.

She was flying from New York to Mumbai via Dubai when the aircraft was forced to reroute mid-air. It happened shortly before landing, after the UAE authorities temporarily shut down airspace amid reports of missile activity in the region.

Due to this, Patel's flight was redirected to Muscat, leaving passengers waiting for further updates.

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Ameesha Patel shares an update

After reaching Mumbai, the actress posted a photo on X and wrote, "Finallyyyyyyy MUMBAI!!! Thank you everyone for all your prayers."

Earlier, she had described the uncertainty during the journey, saying, "On my way back to MUMBAI from NEW YORK on Emirates! As we were about to land in DUBAI the airspace closed in the UAE due to fresh missile attacks! We have now been diverted to MUSCAT n are awaiting further updates!! When will this WAR end!! Praying."



The airspace disruption occurred amid rising tensions in the Middle East, reportedly due to an escalation involving Iran and the UAE. Missile and drone strikes are believed to have targeted several infrastructure, including oil facilities and major shipping routes.

Patel was travelling along with DJ Chetas and producer Kunal Goomer, and documenting the prolonged delay, she also shared a glimpse from the airport lounge. "24 hours from the time we left NYC and still counting hours to reach Mumbai. Endless airport lounge time," she wrote.

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