/Renowned film producer RB Choudary dies in a car accident, Rajinikanth, Pawan Kalyan pay tribute

In a shocking turn of events, veteran film producer RB Choudary died in a road accident in Rajasthan on May 5. The fatal accident occurred while he was reportedly travelling to Jodhpur for a wedding ceremony.

Choudary was a prominent figure in the Tamil and Telugu film industries and the founder of the production company Super Good Films. He was one of the most well-known producers in South Indian cinema.

According to reports, Choudary’s hometown was Udaipur in Rajasthan. He was travelling to Jodhpur for a wedding ceremony when his vehicle met with an accident and overturned. In the crash, the producer sustained serious injuries.

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He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but he passed away while undergoing treatment. His mortal remains are currently in Udaipur and will reportedly be brought to Chennai on May 6. His last rites will be performed after his body is kept at his residence for friends and well-wishers to pay their final respects.

Tributes pour in for RB Choudary

Soon after the tragic news of his death broke, tributes started pouring in from his friends and the film fraternity.

Actor turned politician Pawan Kalyan, who is now the Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, in a post on X wrote that the death of the producer has left him stunned.

In a post on X, Kalyan said, "The demise of renowned producer and Super Good Films head Shri RB Chowdary Garu has left me stunned. I cannot believe the tragic news that Shri Chowdary Garu met with a fatal end in a road accident near Udaipur in Rajasthan. I pray to God that his soul attains peace. He produced the film ‘Suswagatham’ in which I acted. It achieved great success.''

Rajinikanth, in a post, wrote that Choudhary's death has left him in great shock.

‘’My dear friend, Super Good Films R.B. Choudhary is a top-notch producer. A wonderful human being. He has given opportunities to countless young directors and kept the film world alive. His untimely death news has left me in great shock and immense sorrow. My deepest condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace.''