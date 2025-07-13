/Amaal Mallik opens up about uncle Anu Malik's sexual harassment allegations: 'There must be some truth to it...'

Bollywood music composer Amaal Mallik is one of the talented musicians and has delivered several popular tracks. He belongs to a family of talented musicians, ie, his father is Daboo Malik, his younger brother Armaan Malik, and his uncle Anu Malik, who are also well-known musicians. He is the grandson of Sardar Malik, who was also a Hindi film music director and composer. Amaal recently opened up about the MeToo Allegations his uncle had faced.

Amaal Malik breaks silence when Anu Malik was caught up in the MeToo Allegations

In an interview with Siddharth Kanan, Amaal Malik opened up about the sexual harassment allegations that had been levelled against Anu Malik. He said, "I didn't talk or support Anu Malik when he was accused during the Me Too movement. It was not my concern because I don't consider him my family. I was very embarrassed when he was accused of things. We never had a relationship".

"But, I think if so many people raised their voice against him, I believe there must be some truth to it. Why would people come and say it otherwise? There is no smoke without fire. Five people can't talk against the same person", Amaal said.

For the unversed, several female artists came forward and accused Anu Malik of sexual harassment and improper conduct in 2018, in the wake of the # MeToo movement. Post accusations, he was discharged from his duties as a judge on a TV show. On 17 January 2020, the National Commission for Women closed the sexual harassment case on Anu Malik due to a lack of substantial evidence, but clarified that it could be reopened if evidence is provided.

All about Amaal Mallik

Amaal Mallik made his debut as a composer in 2014 by composing three songs for Salman Khan's Jai Ho, followed by the song Naina in Khoobsurat starring Sonam Kapoor and Fawad Khan in lead roles. He gained recognition after he composed songs for MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.